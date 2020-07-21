All apartments in Parkland
2102 150th Street East
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:26 PM

2102 150th Street East

2102 150th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

2102 150th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home located in Tacoma! (Updated photo's coming soon!) This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy, decorative fireplace or outside on the back deck. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 150th Street East have any available units?
2102 150th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 2102 150th Street East have?
Some of 2102 150th Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 150th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
2102 150th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 150th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 150th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 2102 150th Street East offer parking?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not offer parking.
Does 2102 150th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 150th Street East have a pool?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 2102 150th Street East have accessible units?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 150th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 150th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 150th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
