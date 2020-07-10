All apartments in Parkland
Last updated November 25 2019 at 8:45 PM

13527 4th Avenue Court East

13527 4th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

13527 4th Avenue Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Details:
Availability date: 11/05/19

Come view this charming duplex in Spanaway. Home includes all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Home was recently renovated with new flooring and interior finish. Includes a wood fireplace to keep the home warm during the cold winter months. Close to the freeway, JBLM, PLU and shopping areas.

Utilities:
Water & Sewer: $100
Garbage & Electricity: Resident Responsibility

Leasing Information
$1,395 Monthly Rent
$45 Application Fee (per applicant over 18)
$100 Non Refundable Admin Fee
$1,395 Deposit

Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC

Click here to apply at -https://prosperpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9a82121a-42cf-4d33-a530-aa7aed5539a6
To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/
Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/ .

Call or text today with questions (253) 948-6435

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have any available units?
13527 4th Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 13527 4th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
13527 4th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 4th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East offer parking?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East does not offer parking.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13527 4th Avenue Court East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13527 4th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 13527 4th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

