13527 4th Avenue Court East

Amenities
Details:
Availability date: 11/05/19
Come view this charming duplex in Spanaway. Home includes all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Home was recently renovated with new flooring and interior finish. Includes a wood fireplace to keep the home warm during the cold winter months. Close to the freeway, JBLM, PLU and shopping areas.
Utilities:
Water & Sewer: $100
Garbage & Electricity: Resident Responsibility
Leasing Information
$1,395 Monthly Rent
$45 Application Fee (per applicant over 18)
$100 Non Refundable Admin Fee
$1,395 Deposit
Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.