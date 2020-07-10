13527 4th Avenue Court East

Amenities

Details:

Availability date: 11/05/19



Come view this charming duplex in Spanaway. Home includes all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Home was recently renovated with new flooring and interior finish. Includes a wood fireplace to keep the home warm during the cold winter months. Close to the freeway, JBLM, PLU and shopping areas.



Utilities:

Water & Sewer: $100

Garbage & Electricity: Resident Responsibility



Leasing Information

$1,395 Monthly Rent

$45 Application Fee (per applicant over 18)

$100 Non Refundable Admin Fee

$1,395 Deposit



Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC



Click here to apply at -https://prosperpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9a82121a-42cf-4d33-a530-aa7aed5539a6

To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/

Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/ .



Call or text today with questions (253) 948-6435



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.