Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 13523 5th Avenue Ct S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
13523 5th Avenue Ct S
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13523 5th Avenue Ct S
13523 5th Avenue Court South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13523 5th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home in a quiet culdesac minutes away from food, shopping, hiking and much more. Home boasts vaulted ceilings, fully fenced backyard, new carpet and wonderful hardwood flooring.
Close to joint Lewis-McChord Base
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have any available units?
13523 5th Avenue Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkland, WA
.
What amenities does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have?
Some of 13523 5th Avenue Ct S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13523 5th Avenue Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
13523 5th Avenue Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13523 5th Avenue Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S offers parking.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have a pool?
No, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have accessible units?
No, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S has units with dishwashers.
Does 13523 5th Avenue Ct S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13523 5th Avenue Ct S has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Similar Pages
Parkland 1 Bedrooms
Parkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with Balcony
Parkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Kenmore, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Fife, WA
University Place, WA
SeaTac, WA
South Hill, WA
Tumwater, WA
Newcastle, WA
Woodinville, WA
Sumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Graham, WA
Maple Valley, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Pacific Lutheran University
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College