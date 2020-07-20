Rent Calculator
All apartments in Parkland
10133 Patterson St S
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10133 Patterson St S
10133 Patterson St S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10133 Patterson St S, Parkland, WA 98444
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour @ www.rently.com today!
Remodeled Duplex in Good location with garage and fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10133 Patterson St S have any available units?
10133 Patterson St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkland, WA
.
What amenities does 10133 Patterson St S have?
Some of 10133 Patterson St S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10133 Patterson St S currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Patterson St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Patterson St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10133 Patterson St S is pet friendly.
Does 10133 Patterson St S offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Patterson St S offers parking.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have a pool?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have accessible units?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have units with air conditioning.
