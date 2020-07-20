All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 10133 Patterson St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
10133 Patterson St S
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 PM

10133 Patterson St S

10133 Patterson St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10133 Patterson St S, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour @ www.rently.com today!

Remodeled Duplex in Good location with garage and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Patterson St S have any available units?
10133 Patterson St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 10133 Patterson St S have?
Some of 10133 Patterson St S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 Patterson St S currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Patterson St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Patterson St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10133 Patterson St S is pet friendly.
Does 10133 Patterson St S offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Patterson St S offers parking.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have a pool?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have accessible units?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10133 Patterson St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10133 Patterson St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College