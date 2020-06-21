516 Fire Willow St NW - 4

Amenities
Modern, clean and like new! Huge garage, large master bedroom with master bath, private fenced yard area, garage w/remote, gorgeous kitchen with all stainless appliances and slab countertops, open concept to living/eating area, balcony off of kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups. Well maintained townhome, end unit with tons of natural light.
$40 application fee per adult
$250 non refundable move in fee
$500 non refundable pet fee. Small pets with approval.
Showings: email yelmagent@yahoo.com to preview home