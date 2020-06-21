All apartments in Olympia
516 Fire Willow St NW - 4

516 Firewillow Street Northwest · (360) 701-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 Firewillow Street Northwest, Olympia, WA 98502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Modern, clean and like new! Huge garage, large master bedroom with master bath, private fenced yard area, garage w/remote, gorgeous kitchen with all stainless appliances and slab countertops, open concept to living/eating area, balcony off of kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups. Well maintained townhome, end unit with tons of natural light.

$40 application fee per adult
$250 non refundable move in fee
$500 non refundable pet fee. Small pets with approval.

Showings: email yelmagent@yahoo.com to preview home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have any available units?
516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have?
Some of 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 does offer parking.
Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have a pool?
No, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have accessible units?
No, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Fire Willow St NW - 4 has units with dishwashers.
