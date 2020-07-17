All apartments in Olympia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3440 7th Ave SW

3440 7th Avenue Southwest · (360) 943-4189
Location

3440 7th Avenue Southwest, Olympia, WA 98502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3440 7th Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
PENDING APPLICATION: West-side 3+ Bed Near Hospital and Shopping - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets

3 BD + additional room, 1.5 BA, 1,400 SF Quiet wooded location on the Westside of Olympia. Home includes: New carpet, new flooring, new paint and new tub/surround. Dining area off kitchen that opens to living room. Slider opens to back patio. Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, cook-top and stove. Laundry room with W/D "as is". Oil FA heating. 1-Car carport, 1-Car garage. Close to shopping and Capital Medical Center. Owner pays Water and Septic. No pets allowed.

$2150 Refundable Security Deposit
$350 Non-Refundable Fee
$42 Application fee/per applicant (anyone that is over 18 to occupy the home)

Dir: West on Capital Mall Dr from Cooper Point Rd, 1st R past McPhee Rd

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5873016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

