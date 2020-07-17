3440 7th Ave SW

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION: West-side 3+ Bed Near Hospital and Shopping - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets



3 BD + additional room, 1.5 BA, 1,400 SF Quiet wooded location on the Westside of Olympia. Home includes: New carpet, new flooring, new paint and new tub/surround. Dining area off kitchen that opens to living room. Slider opens to back patio. Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, cook-top and stove. Laundry room with W/D "as is". Oil FA heating. 1-Car carport, 1-Car garage. Close to shopping and Capital Medical Center. Owner pays Water and Septic. No pets allowed.



$2150 Refundable Security Deposit

$350 Non-Refundable Fee

$42 Application fee/per applicant (anyone that is over 18 to occupy the home)



Dir: West on Capital Mall Dr from Cooper Point Rd, 1st R past McPhee Rd



No Dogs Allowed



