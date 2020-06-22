2203 Crestwood Pl NW

Amenities
Cooper Crest 3 bedroom + Den & Loft home with 2.5 baths, built in 2006 with 1993 sq. ft. Open kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom & a 5 piece master bath with a garden tub. Also features gas forced air heat, gas fireplace, great deck for entertaining & a 2 car garage with remotes. All located at the end of a dead end street. Olympia School District. No Smoking. Small pets negotiable.
View our video tour at: https://olyrents.com/rental-properties-olympia/?sort=&selectedTab=pw_listing_widget_tabs_list&addr=thurston&min=&max=&type=&beds=&baths=&anyDate=true&uid=2001961018