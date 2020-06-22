All apartments in Olympia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:56 AM

2203 Crestwood Pl NW

2203 Crestwood Place Northwest · (360) 878-0051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2203 Crestwood Place Northwest, Olympia, WA 98502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cooper Crest 3 bedroom + Den & Loft home with 2.5 baths, built in 2006 with 1993 sq. ft. Open kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom & a 5 piece master bath with a garden tub. Also features gas forced air heat, gas fireplace, great deck for entertaining & a 2 car garage with remotes. All located at the end of a dead end street. Olympia School District. No Smoking. Small pets negotiable.

View our video tour at: https://olyrents.com/rental-properties-olympia/?sort=&selectedTab=pw_listing_widget_tabs_list&addr=thurston&min=&max=&type=&beds=&baths=&anyDate=true&uid=2001961018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have any available units?
2203 Crestwood Pl NW has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have?
Some of 2203 Crestwood Pl NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Crestwood Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Crestwood Pl NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Crestwood Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW does offer parking.
Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Crestwood Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Crestwood Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
