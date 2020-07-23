Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2004 Craig Rd SE Available 08/11/20 Great Olympia School District Home - Great two-story home, with a lot of hardwood flooring, large entertaining kitchen, and good size bedrooms. Fully fenced yard, with lawn both front and back. 2 living room areas make this house great space. AC, sprinklers included.



Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee.



Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277

Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Due to COVID-19 we will not be scheduling tours of occupied homes. Applications will still be accepted.



Pet Fees: $800.00 (per pet)

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

School District: Olympia

Subdivision: Marie's Vineyard



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



(RLNE4738441)