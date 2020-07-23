All apartments in Olympia
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

2004 Craig Rd SE

2004 Craig Road Southeast · (360) 943-8277 ext. 000
Location

2004 Craig Road Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 Craig Rd SE · Avail. Aug 11

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2004 Craig Rd SE Available 08/11/20 Great Olympia School District Home - Great two-story home, with a lot of hardwood flooring, large entertaining kitchen, and good size bedrooms. Fully fenced yard, with lawn both front and back. 2 living room areas make this house great space. AC, sprinklers included.

Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee.

Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277
Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 we will not be scheduling tours of occupied homes. Applications will still be accepted.

Pet Fees: $800.00 (per pet)
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Olympia
Subdivision: Marie's Vineyard

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE4738441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Craig Rd SE have any available units?
2004 Craig Rd SE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Craig Rd SE have?
Some of 2004 Craig Rd SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Craig Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Craig Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Craig Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Craig Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Craig Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Craig Rd SE offers parking.
Does 2004 Craig Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Craig Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Craig Rd SE have a pool?
No, 2004 Craig Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Craig Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 2004 Craig Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Craig Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Craig Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
