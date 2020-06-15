All apartments in Olympia
Find more places like 1200 10th ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olympia, WA
/
1200 10th ave SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1200 10th ave SE

1200 10th Avenue Southeast · (360) 447-8714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Olympia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 10th Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935

Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway. On a bus line as well!

Has new flooring in kitchen and bathroom as of these photos and has landlord-maintained front and back yard.

Private washer & dryer supplied (or we can remove if you have your own).

Landlord maintains landscaping and tenant covers utilities. $1,150/mo with optional pet, +$15/mo for cat and small dog and $20/mo for large dog, aggressive breeds not allowed. First and last required at move-in along with $1,150 FULLY refundable damage deposit.

Super cute place -- We'll be coordinating tours (do not visit house without us) and working to ensure safety of the existing tenants, you, and us! To that end, we are asking for more information upfront before scheduling tours. Asking you wear a mask and we can provide sanitizer. Also limiting tours to two people (plus our site manager).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105935
Property Id 105935

(RLNE5841836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 10th ave SE have any available units?
1200 10th ave SE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 10th ave SE have?
Some of 1200 10th ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 10th ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 10th ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 10th ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 10th ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1200 10th ave SE offer parking?
No, 1200 10th ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1200 10th ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 10th ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 10th ave SE have a pool?
No, 1200 10th ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1200 10th ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1200 10th ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 10th ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 10th ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 10th ave SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW
Olympia, WA 98502
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW
Olympia, WA 98502
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE
Olympia, WA 98501
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512

Similar Pages

Olympia 2 BedroomsOlympia Apartments with Balcony
Olympia Apartments with PoolOlympia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Olympia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA
Lacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WASumner, WA
Graham, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Westside

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity