1200 10th ave SE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935



Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway. On a bus line as well!



Has new flooring in kitchen and bathroom as of these photos and has landlord-maintained front and back yard.



Private washer & dryer supplied (or we can remove if you have your own).



Landlord maintains landscaping and tenant covers utilities. $1,150/mo with optional pet, +$15/mo for cat and small dog and $20/mo for large dog, aggressive breeds not allowed. First and last required at move-in along with $1,150 FULLY refundable damage deposit.



Super cute place -- We'll be coordinating tours (do not visit house without us) and working to ensure safety of the existing tenants, you, and us! To that end, we are asking for more information upfront before scheduling tours. Asking you wear a mask and we can provide sanitizer. Also limiting tours to two people (plus our site manager).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105935

