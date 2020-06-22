Amenities
1481 NW Almond Loop Available 08/05/20 3br/2.5ba - Well Maintained Home in Nice Neighborhood - Located in Oak Harbor's Cherry Hill Subdivision, this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home provides ideal Pacific Northwest recreational access and close proximity to NAS Whidbey (less than 5 miles). Home features hardwood floors downstairs, forced gar air heat, deck, large shed, fenced yard, and two-car garage. Owner-Agent. Pet friendly with pet deposit, additional pet rent, and per approval.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2403380)