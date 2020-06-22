All apartments in Oak Harbor
Find more places like 1481 NW Almond Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
1481 NW Almond Loop
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:04 PM

1481 NW Almond Loop

1481 Northwest Almond Loop · (360) 672-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1481 Northwest Almond Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1481 NW Almond Loop · Avail. Aug 5

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1481 NW Almond Loop Available 08/05/20 3br/2.5ba - Well Maintained Home in Nice Neighborhood - Located in Oak Harbor's Cherry Hill Subdivision, this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home provides ideal Pacific Northwest recreational access and close proximity to NAS Whidbey (less than 5 miles). Home features hardwood floors downstairs, forced gar air heat, deck, large shed, fenced yard, and two-car garage. Owner-Agent. Pet friendly with pet deposit, additional pet rent, and per approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2403380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have any available units?
1481 NW Almond Loop has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1481 NW Almond Loop have?
Some of 1481 NW Almond Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 NW Almond Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1481 NW Almond Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 NW Almond Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 NW Almond Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1481 NW Almond Loop does offer parking.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 NW Almond Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have a pool?
No, 1481 NW Almond Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have accessible units?
No, 1481 NW Almond Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 NW Almond Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1481 NW Almond Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1481 NW Almond Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1481 NW Almond Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Harbor 3 BedroomsOak Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Oak Harbor Apartments with Garage
Oak Harbor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAEdmonds, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WABellingham, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity