Oak Harbor, WA
1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102

1384 Northwest Falls Creek Loop · (360) 675-6681
Location

1384 Northwest Falls Creek Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Application Approved!!(P296) Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Application Approved!! 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment located close to NAS Whidbey. Unit includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and the City of Oak Harbor. Tenant pays additional $25 monthly for common area maintenance. No Pets. All adults must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full individual deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P296)
1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have any available units?
1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have?
Some of 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 offer parking?
No, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 does not offer parking.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have a pool?
No, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have accessible units?
No, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
