1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102

Application Approved!!(P296) Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Application Approved!! 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment located close to NAS Whidbey. Unit includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and the City of Oak Harbor. Tenant pays additional $25 monthly for common area maintenance. No Pets. All adults must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full individual deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P296)

