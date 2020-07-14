Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people. Woodcreek Apartments is located just north of Seattle in Lynnwood, WA, offering convenient access to Hwy 525, Hwy 99 and I-5. Our recently renovated apartment homes range from 796 to 1,213 square feet for a one, two, or three-bedroom. Every home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, big windows to let in the light, sparkling bathrooms with room for storage, and plenty of closet space. We offer private garages with remote garage door openers to add convenience and comfort to your comings and goings. Onsite storage rooms are also available for those precious items you want to keep close, but out of the way.