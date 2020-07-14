All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Woodcreek

Open Now until 6pm
14611 Admiralty Way · (425) 528-8367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
North Lynnwood
Location

14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit A304 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit B101 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L206 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,792

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit G201 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit G206 · Avail. now

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcreek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people. Woodcreek Apartments is located just north of Seattle in Lynnwood, WA, offering convenient access to Hwy 525, Hwy 99 and I-5. Our recently renovated apartment homes range from 796 to 1,213 square feet for a one, two, or three-bedroom. Every home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, big windows to let in the light, sparkling bathrooms with room for storage, and plenty of closet space. We offer private garages with remote garage door openers to add convenience and comfort to your comings and goings. Onsite storage rooms are also available for those precious items you want to keep close, but out of the way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcreek have any available units?
Woodcreek has 8 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodcreek have?
Some of Woodcreek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcreek currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcreek pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcreek is pet friendly.
Does Woodcreek offer parking?
Yes, Woodcreek offers parking.
Does Woodcreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodcreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcreek have a pool?
No, Woodcreek does not have a pool.
Does Woodcreek have accessible units?
Yes, Woodcreek has accessible units.
Does Woodcreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcreek has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodcreek does not have units with air conditioning.
