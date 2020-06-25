3711 164th St Sw

Amenities
Available June 3rd! This top floor 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment home with vaulted ceiling in Lynnwood is available for short (or long) term lease! Current lease term ends September 3, 2019. This apartment is within 2 miles of every kind of shopping, including the Alderwood Mall! Please contact me (Steve) via email or text if you would like to have a tour of the apartment.
Apartment Amenities
? Fitness Center ? Dishwasher ? Electric Range ? Wood Burning Fireplace ? Disposal
? In Home Washer & Dryer ? Pantry ? Private Balcony ? Separate Dining Area
? Walk-in Closet ? Wall-to-wall Carpet ? King-sized Bedroom
? High Ceilings ? Covered Parking
Community Amenities
? Swimming Pool ? Spa ? Basketball Court ? Resident Lounge ? Private Patio
? Mountain/Green space ? Community BBQ Grill
Interested parties will need to apply through The Seasons Apartments leasing office ( application fee only, no deposit required).
Applicants will need the following:
-identification
-proof of income (2.5x base rent)
Apartment is clean and is a great opportunity for anyone in need of a short-term lease with the option to renew in September!