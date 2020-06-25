All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:49 AM

3711 164th St Sw

3711 164th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3711 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available June 3rd! This top floor 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment home with vaulted ceiling in Lynnwood is available for short (or long) term lease! Current lease term ends September 3, 2019. This apartment is within 2 miles of every kind of shopping, including the Alderwood Mall! Please contact me (Steve) via email or text if you would like to have a tour of the apartment.

Apartment Amenities
? Fitness Center ? Dishwasher ? Electric Range ? Wood Burning Fireplace ? Disposal
? In Home Washer & Dryer ? Pantry ? Private Balcony ? Separate Dining Area
? Walk-in Closet ? Wall-to-wall Carpet ? King-sized Bedroom
? High Ceilings ? Covered Parking

Community Amenities
? Swimming Pool ? Spa ? Basketball Court ? Resident Lounge ? Private Patio
? Mountain/Green space ? Community BBQ Grill

Interested parties will need to apply through The Seasons Apartments leasing office ( application fee only, no deposit required).

Applicants will need the following:
-identification
-proof of income (2.5x base rent)

Apartment is clean and is a great opportunity for anyone in need of a short-term lease with the option to renew in September!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 164th St Sw have any available units?
3711 164th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 3711 164th St Sw have?
Some of 3711 164th St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 164th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3711 164th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 164th St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 3711 164th St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 3711 164th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 3711 164th St Sw offers parking.
Does 3711 164th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 164th St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 164th St Sw have a pool?
Yes, 3711 164th St Sw has a pool.
Does 3711 164th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 3711 164th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 164th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 164th St Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 164th St Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 164th St Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
