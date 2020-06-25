3711 164th St Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available June 3rd! This top floor 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment home with vaulted ceiling in Lynnwood is available for short (or long) term lease! Current lease term ends September 3, 2019. This apartment is within 2 miles of every kind of shopping, including the Alderwood Mall! Please contact me (Steve) via email or text if you would like to have a tour of the apartment.



Apartment Amenities

? Fitness Center ? Dishwasher ? Electric Range ? Wood Burning Fireplace ? Disposal

? In Home Washer & Dryer ? Pantry ? Private Balcony ? Separate Dining Area

? Walk-in Closet ? Wall-to-wall Carpet ? King-sized Bedroom

? High Ceilings ? Covered Parking



Community Amenities

? Swimming Pool ? Spa ? Basketball Court ? Resident Lounge ? Private Patio

? Mountain/Green space ? Community BBQ Grill



Interested parties will need to apply through The Seasons Apartments leasing office ( application fee only, no deposit required).



Applicants will need the following:

-identification

-proof of income (2.5x base rent)



Apartment is clean and is a great opportunity for anyone in need of a short-term lease with the option to renew in September!