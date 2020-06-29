All apartments in North Lynnwood
North Lynnwood, WA
3411 156th Street SW #B
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3411 156th Street SW #B

3411 156th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
North Lynnwood
Location

3411 156th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom Townhouse with Private Fenced Grass Backyard - Kitchen with eating bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances that is open to living room. Private fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces.

(RLNE4388396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have any available units?
3411 156th Street SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 3411 156th Street SW #B have?
Some of 3411 156th Street SW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 156th Street SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
3411 156th Street SW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 156th Street SW #B pet-friendly?
No, 3411 156th Street SW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B offer parking?
Yes, 3411 156th Street SW #B offers parking.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 156th Street SW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have a pool?
No, 3411 156th Street SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have accessible units?
No, 3411 156th Street SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 156th Street SW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 156th Street SW #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 156th Street SW #B does not have units with air conditioning.
