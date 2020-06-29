3411 156th Street SW #B

3411 156th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom Townhouse with Private Fenced Grass Backyard - Kitchen with eating bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances that is open to living room. Private fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
