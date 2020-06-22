All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2202 oak rd

2202 Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Oak Road, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/01/20 1st floor apartment - Property Id: 297981

1965 single fam residence w/ 1st Flr mother-in-law Apt.
My family of 4 lives upstairs.
yard, storage, parking, will be shared.
kitchen has, double sink, dishwasher, gas stove, Lrg fridge
- 2 sm bed & 3/4 bath.
- 2 Covered parking spots.
- Lrg fenced backyard w/fire pit.
- Extra 200 Sq. Ft. storage (in locked garage).
- 5 blocks from Ash Way Park & ride.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297981
Property Id 297981

(RLNE5847851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 oak rd have any available units?
2202 oak rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 2202 oak rd have?
Some of 2202 oak rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 oak rd currently offering any rent specials?
2202 oak rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 oak rd pet-friendly?
No, 2202 oak rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 2202 oak rd offer parking?
Yes, 2202 oak rd does offer parking.
Does 2202 oak rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 oak rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 oak rd have a pool?
No, 2202 oak rd does not have a pool.
Does 2202 oak rd have accessible units?
No, 2202 oak rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 oak rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 oak rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 oak rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 oak rd does not have units with air conditioning.
