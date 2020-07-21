15722 44th Ave W

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newer carpeting and vinyl floors. Fireplace and gas heat. Fenced yard with attached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Available now for rent. Please call Charter Investment CO at 425-773-0573 for appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
