Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15722 44th Ave W
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:19 AM

15722 44th Ave W

15722 44th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

15722 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newer carpeting and vinyl floors. Fireplace and gas heat. Fenced yard with attached garage. Washer/dryer hookups.
Available now for rent. Please call Charter Investment CO at 425-773-0573 for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15722 44th Ave W have any available units?
15722 44th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15722 44th Ave W have?
Some of 15722 44th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15722 44th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
15722 44th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15722 44th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 15722 44th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15722 44th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 15722 44th Ave W offers parking.
Does 15722 44th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15722 44th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15722 44th Ave W have a pool?
No, 15722 44th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 15722 44th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 15722 44th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 15722 44th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15722 44th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 15722 44th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15722 44th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
