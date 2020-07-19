14913 16th Pl W

Amenities

Brand New 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - This beautiful brand new home in the Kingstone community of Lynnwood features 4 bedrooms + bonus and 3.5 baths. Main floor boasts 2-story vaulted entry & great room with extended laminate flooring, gas fireplace, extra large windows, gourmet kitchen with slab counters, full-height back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms including bonus room are all located on the upper floor. Other features include fully landscaped yard and community playground. Convenient location near Ash Way P&R, Downtown Lynnwood, Alderwood Mall & I-5/I-405 access.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to set up a time for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



