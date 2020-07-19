All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated March 19 2019

14913 16th Pl W

14913 16th Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

14913 16th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Brand New 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - This beautiful brand new home in the Kingstone community of Lynnwood features 4 bedrooms + bonus and 3.5 baths. Main floor boasts 2-story vaulted entry & great room with extended laminate flooring, gas fireplace, extra large windows, gourmet kitchen with slab counters, full-height back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms including bonus room are all located on the upper floor. Other features include fully landscaped yard and community playground. Convenient location near Ash Way P&R, Downtown Lynnwood, Alderwood Mall & I-5/I-405 access.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to set up a time for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4227625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14913 16th Pl W have any available units?
14913 16th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
Is 14913 16th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
14913 16th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14913 16th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 14913 16th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 14913 16th Pl W offer parking?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 14913 16th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14913 16th Pl W have a pool?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 14913 16th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 14913 16th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14913 16th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14913 16th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
