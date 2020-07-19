All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 14820 29th Ave W D201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
14820 29th Ave W D201
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

14820 29th Ave W D201

14820 29th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14820 29th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Condo in Lynnwood - Lovely, spacious, upper floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Lynnwood. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Large master with full bath and walk-in closet. Unit also includes fireplace, large living and dining rooms, 10 ft ceilings, good sized deck, washer/dryer and 2 parking spaces. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.

1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $43 per adult.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/b71870a003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4667800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have any available units?
14820 29th Ave W D201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have?
Some of 14820 29th Ave W D201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14820 29th Ave W D201 currently offering any rent specials?
14820 29th Ave W D201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14820 29th Ave W D201 pet-friendly?
No, 14820 29th Ave W D201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 offer parking?
Yes, 14820 29th Ave W D201 offers parking.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14820 29th Ave W D201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have a pool?
No, 14820 29th Ave W D201 does not have a pool.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have accessible units?
No, 14820 29th Ave W D201 does not have accessible units.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14820 29th Ave W D201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14820 29th Ave W D201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14820 29th Ave W D201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesNorth Lynnwood Dog Friendly Apartments
North Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College