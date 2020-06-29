All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 8226 128TH AVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
8226 128TH AVE SE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

8226 128TH AVE SE

8226 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8226 128th Avenue Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056
Olypmus

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8226 128TH AVE SE Available 08/01/19 Seattle's dream location - Live in the heart of Queen Anne, walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Stunning, never been lived in, designer townhome available for immediate move-in. This 2 bedroom/2.25 bath boasts an open floor plan that features top quality on every floor. Full of natural light.
The kitchen has quartz countertops, with stainless steel appliances and a Bertazzoni Italia glass cooktop. The top floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet, and a spacious private deck. Unit comes with an oversized/attached garage.

Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE4986800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have any available units?
8226 128TH AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 8226 128TH AVE SE have?
Some of 8226 128TH AVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 128TH AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
8226 128TH AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 128TH AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 8226 128TH AVE SE offers parking.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have a pool?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 128TH AVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 128TH AVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewcastle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Newcastle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College