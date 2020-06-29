6607 109th Pl SE

Available 10/01/20 Newcastle Home w/Lake views in cul de sac - Property Id: 76052
Newly updated 2900 sq ft 4br 4ba Mid-Century remodeled home in cul de sac w/Lake Washington views throughout the entire home. Large front patio & fenced in back yard. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful home and family-friendly! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76052 Property Id 76052
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
