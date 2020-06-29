All apartments in Newcastle
Newcastle, WA
6607 109th Pl SE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

6607 109th Pl SE

6607 109th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6607 109th Place Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/20 Newcastle Home w/Lake views in cul de sac - Property Id: 76052

Newly updated 2900 sq ft 4br 4ba Mid-Century remodeled home in cul de sac w/Lake Washington views throughout the entire home. Large front patio & fenced in back yard. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful home and family-friendly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76052
Property Id 76052

(RLNE5907552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 109th Pl SE have any available units?
6607 109th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 6607 109th Pl SE have?
Some of 6607 109th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 109th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
6607 109th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 109th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 109th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 109th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 109th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
