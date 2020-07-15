/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Navy Yard City, WA
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
Results within 5 miles of Navy Yard City
4 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
11 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
849 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
Results within 10 miles of Navy Yard City
19 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
26 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
14 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
958 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
9 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
26 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
1 Unit Available
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201
7601 Concord Lane Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201 Available 08/01/20 7601 Concord Lane #E-201 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upper-level condo in East Bremerton, recently remodeled. Rent $1500.00, Deposit $1450.00. Water/sewer/garbage included with rent. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
1544 Seasons Lane NW
1544 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in Nice Location - Great home on Ridgetop in Breckenridge development. Clean, sophisticated. This is a light and airy unit. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, NO PETS, NON-SMOKING HOME.