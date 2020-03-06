Rent Calculator
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM
816 Merrill Pl W
816 Merrill Place West
·
No Longer Available
Location
816 Merrill Place West, Navy Yard City, WA 98312
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Bremerton property! Close to the highway and shipyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have any available units?
816 Merrill Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Navy Yard City, WA
.
Is 816 Merrill Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
816 Merrill Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Merrill Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City
.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W offer parking?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have a pool?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have accessible units?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Merrill Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Merrill Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
