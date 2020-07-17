All apartments in Navy Yard City
Find more places like 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navy Yard City, WA
/
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53

1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane · (609) 206-4689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Navy Yard City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D53 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010

Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front and back patios with sliders and great natural light. In unit stacked washer and dryer, large bedroom closets (dual closets in master), sleek fireplace, wet bar, large storage closet on back porch, full lite door off MBR, covered parking space, very close to everything - downtown, ferry, bases, shipyard. Complex includes tennis courts, pool, fitness center, dog friendly areas, and great community feel. Brand new: LVP waterproof flooring, water heater, dishwasher, range vent fan, both new toilets, light fixtures, paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1755-w-sunn-fjord-ln-bremerton-wa-unit-d53/315010
Property Id 315010

(RLNE5938512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have any available units?
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have?
Some of 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 currently offering any rent specials?
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 is pet friendly.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 offer parking?
Yes, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 offers parking.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have a pool?
Yes, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 has a pool.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have accessible units?
No, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Navy Yard City 2 BedroomsNavy Yard City Apartments with Garages
Navy Yard City Apartments with PoolsNavy Yard City Dog Friendly Apartments
Navy Yard City Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WAMill Creek East, WA
Picnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity