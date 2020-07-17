1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53

Amenities

Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front and back patios with sliders and great natural light. In unit stacked washer and dryer, large bedroom closets (dual closets in master), sleek fireplace, wet bar, large storage closet on back porch, full lite door off MBR, covered parking space, very close to everything - downtown, ferry, bases, shipyard. Complex includes tennis courts, pool, fitness center, dog friendly areas, and great community feel. Brand new: LVP waterproof flooring, water heater, dishwasher, range vent fan, both new toilets, light fixtures, paint.

