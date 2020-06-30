All apartments in Mukilteo
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
9328 63rd Place West
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:08 AM

9328 63rd Place West

9328 63rd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

9328 63rd Place West, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
APPLICATION PENDING.
Spectacular, panoramic and unobstructed 180+ degree views of Puget Sound, Whidbey Island and the Olympic Mountains from this extensively remodeled, roomy home located on almost 1/2 acre and perched on a bluff in Mukilteo -- Homes in this neighborhood are selling for well over $1 million. The $30,000+ remodel includes, New Paint throughout, New Carpet, New Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, and All New Window Coverings throughout the home. The nicely designed kitchen has new counter top surfaces with built-in breakfast bar, a large refrigerator, glass cook top, built in oven and stainless steel dishwasher. Also on the main floor are the large living room (which offers the full views) with a large wood burning fireplace across one end of the room. Completing the main floor layout is the large master bedroom with its own panoramic views (and deck access), large closet space, as well as an attached room which could be used as an office, nursery, craft room or ?? -- and a second bedroom. Downstairs is a large family room with fireplace, the laundry room with upscale washer and dryer, storage and freezer; a 3rd bedroom, bonus room area with lots of cabinets, and another bath with shower. Home is heated by a forced air gas furnace. An entertainment size deck extends across the full width of the front of the house. The family room downstairs opens to large patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Owner will be providing basic landscape services. Plenty of parking for multiple vehicles. All nestled in the desirable Olympus Terrace neighborhood. Showings by appointment only.

This is a "No Smoking"home.
Pet Policy-- Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. Pets must be at least one-year old (no puppies or kittens), house broken/box-trained, have all required vaccinations, and must have positive references from the current and past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees.
Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage).
Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $2000 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable).
We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email Alberto or Bill to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

This unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 63rd Place West have any available units?
9328 63rd Place West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 9328 63rd Place West have?
Some of 9328 63rd Place West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9328 63rd Place West currently offering any rent specials?
9328 63rd Place West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 63rd Place West pet-friendly?
Yes, 9328 63rd Place West is pet friendly.
Does 9328 63rd Place West offer parking?
Yes, 9328 63rd Place West offers parking.
Does 9328 63rd Place West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9328 63rd Place West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 63rd Place West have a pool?
No, 9328 63rd Place West does not have a pool.
Does 9328 63rd Place West have accessible units?
No, 9328 63rd Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 63rd Place West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9328 63rd Place West has units with dishwashers.
Does 9328 63rd Place West have units with air conditioning?
No, 9328 63rd Place West does not have units with air conditioning.

