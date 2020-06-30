9328 63rd Place West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

APPLICATION PENDING.

Spectacular, panoramic and unobstructed 180+ degree views of Puget Sound, Whidbey Island and the Olympic Mountains from this extensively remodeled, roomy home located on almost 1/2 acre and perched on a bluff in Mukilteo -- Homes in this neighborhood are selling for well over $1 million. The $30,000+ remodel includes, New Paint throughout, New Carpet, New Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, and All New Window Coverings throughout the home. The nicely designed kitchen has new counter top surfaces with built-in breakfast bar, a large refrigerator, glass cook top, built in oven and stainless steel dishwasher. Also on the main floor are the large living room (which offers the full views) with a large wood burning fireplace across one end of the room. Completing the main floor layout is the large master bedroom with its own panoramic views (and deck access), large closet space, as well as an attached room which could be used as an office, nursery, craft room or ?? -- and a second bedroom. Downstairs is a large family room with fireplace, the laundry room with upscale washer and dryer, storage and freezer; a 3rd bedroom, bonus room area with lots of cabinets, and another bath with shower. Home is heated by a forced air gas furnace. An entertainment size deck extends across the full width of the front of the house. The family room downstairs opens to large patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Owner will be providing basic landscape services. Plenty of parking for multiple vehicles. All nestled in the desirable Olympus Terrace neighborhood. Showings by appointment only.



This is a "No Smoking"home.

Pet Policy-- Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. Pets must be at least one-year old (no puppies or kittens), house broken/box-trained, have all required vaccinations, and must have positive references from the current and past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees.

Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage).

Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $2000 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable).

We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email Alberto or Bill to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



This unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.