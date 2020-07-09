All apartments in Mukilteo
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
8106 53rd Ave W Unit E
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

8106 53rd Ave W Unit E

8106 53rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

8106 53rd Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo - Spacious top-floor condo in desirable View Point Community. Large bedroom/private bath, partial view of the Sound and access to large back deck. Spacious laundry room w/utility sink, cabinets and washer/dryer. Living/dining combo w/wood burning fireplace and slider to back deck. Located within steps from the community pool and sports court. Reversed covered parking for 1-vehicle and plenty of overflow parking for visitors. Located a few blocks away from Nelsons Corner and within minutes from Pain Field. Gate entry for added security.

One pet is allowed based on approval of breed, type and size

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (where applicable)
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

MONTHLY COSTS

Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (where applicable)
Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50 per month or use your own provider
New resident is responsible for electric bill

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept
