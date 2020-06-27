All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

8013 48th PL W

8013 48th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

8013 48th Place West, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Mukilteo Home For Rent - Beautifully refurbished home in cul-de-sac with SW views. Large, open kitchen with deck overlooking back yard. Formal dining room with view deck on front. Double sided gas fireplace for both living room & kitchen. All newer SS appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master w/walk-in closet. Downstairs has family room w/gas fireplace, bedroom/bonus, office, 3/4 bath & laundry. Partially fenced yard w/large elevated patio. Garage w/ extra storage. Near Boeing!
Apply online at lamoureuxrealestate.com call, text Jade for viewing 425-622-0864

(RLNE5009342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 48th PL W have any available units?
8013 48th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 8013 48th PL W have?
Some of 8013 48th PL W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 48th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
8013 48th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 48th PL W pet-friendly?
No, 8013 48th PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 8013 48th PL W offer parking?
Yes, 8013 48th PL W offers parking.
Does 8013 48th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 48th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 48th PL W have a pool?
No, 8013 48th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 8013 48th PL W have accessible units?
No, 8013 48th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 48th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 48th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 48th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 48th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
