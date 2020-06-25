5029 84th ST SW #111

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MODERN condo in Mukilteo ( incl W/S/G ) - GREAT LOCATION!! Very nice and spacious updated 1 bed, 1 bath Condo. 5 minutes from Boeing and Mukilteo Beach. Has wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and storage with a view of the club house and swimming pool. Unit has newer washer / dryer combo also.

Apply online at: Lamoureuxpropertymanagement.com or call or text Jade at: 425-622-0864 for viewing and application



This one will go fast so don't wait!



$1395 Security Deposit, $1395 first month's rent and $40 Credit check

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869384)