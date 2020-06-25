All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

5029 84th ST SW #111

5029 84th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5029 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
MODERN condo in Mukilteo ( incl W/S/G ) - GREAT LOCATION!! Very nice and spacious updated 1 bed, 1 bath Condo. 5 minutes from Boeing and Mukilteo Beach. Has wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and storage with a view of the club house and swimming pool. Unit has newer washer / dryer combo also.
Apply online at: Lamoureuxpropertymanagement.com or call or text Jade at: 425-622-0864 for viewing and application

This one will go fast so don't wait!

$1395 Security Deposit, $1395 first month's rent and $40 Credit check
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have any available units?
5029 84th ST SW #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have?
Some of 5029 84th ST SW #111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 84th ST SW #111 currently offering any rent specials?
5029 84th ST SW #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 84th ST SW #111 pet-friendly?
No, 5029 84th ST SW #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 offer parking?
No, 5029 84th ST SW #111 does not offer parking.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 84th ST SW #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have a pool?
Yes, 5029 84th ST SW #111 has a pool.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have accessible units?
No, 5029 84th ST SW #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 84th ST SW #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 84th ST SW #111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 84th ST SW #111 does not have units with air conditioning.
