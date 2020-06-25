All apartments in Mukilteo
Mukilteo, WA
10945 W. Villa Monte Dr.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:34 AM

10945 W. Villa Monte Dr.

10945 West Villa Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10945 West Villa Monte Drive, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome With a View! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage is ready for immediate move in! The open kitchen leads to the living room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find a bonus/loft area and 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts scenic views of Puget Sound!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities aside from water, sewer, and garbage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3180687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have any available units?
10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
Is 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. offers parking.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have a pool?
No, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10945 W. Villa Monte Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
