10945 W. Villa Monte Dr.

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome With a View! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage is ready for immediate move in! The open kitchen leads to the living room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find a bonus/loft area and 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts scenic views of Puget Sound!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities aside from water, sewer, and garbage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



