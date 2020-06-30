All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like 1075 Ridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
1075 Ridge St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:58 AM

1075 Ridge St

1075 Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1075 Ridge Street, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Mukilteo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please apply at www.christyricepm.com. One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.

Mukilteo. 1075 Ridge St. 5 bed+den, 2.5 bath, 3016sqft. Available 5/3!

VIDEO TOUR! A beautiful portico welcomes you to this spacious 5 Bed+den home on a corner lot! Abundant natural light floods living spaces. Living room with cozy gas fireplace, Formal Dining room, & Den with vaulted ceilings, would work perfect for an office. Eat-in Kitchen offers hardwoods, slab granite counters, double oven & island range. Generous Master en-suite with double sinks, soaking tub, & walk-in closet! Large fully fenced backyard with patio. 2 car attached garage. Steps away from the trails of Japanese Gulch!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/107118141

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet, case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Rentals
For information, please call Christy Rice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Ridge St have any available units?
1075 Ridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 1075 Ridge St have?
Some of 1075 Ridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Ridge St currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Ridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Ridge St pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Ridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 1075 Ridge St offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Ridge St offers parking.
Does 1075 Ridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Ridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Ridge St have a pool?
No, 1075 Ridge St does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Ridge St have accessible units?
No, 1075 Ridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Ridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Ridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Ridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Ridge St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 Bedrooms
Mukilteo Apartments with GymMukilteo Apartments with Parking
Mukilteo Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College