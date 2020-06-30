Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Please apply at www.christyricepm.com. One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.



Mukilteo. 1075 Ridge St. 5 bed+den, 2.5 bath, 3016sqft. Available 5/3!



VIDEO TOUR! A beautiful portico welcomes you to this spacious 5 Bed+den home on a corner lot! Abundant natural light floods living spaces. Living room with cozy gas fireplace, Formal Dining room, & Den with vaulted ceilings, would work perfect for an office. Eat-in Kitchen offers hardwoods, slab granite counters, double oven & island range. Generous Master en-suite with double sinks, soaking tub, & walk-in closet! Large fully fenced backyard with patio. 2 car attached garage. Steps away from the trails of Japanese Gulch!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/107118141



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet, case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



