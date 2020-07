Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments

Maple Glen Apartments is located in the Cascade View neighborhood within the quaint town of Mountlake Terrace. Its convenient location is only a 4 minute drive (or 8 minute bike ride) from downtown Mountlake Terrace where all your shopping and entertainment needs may be met. Your new home is nearby parks including Evergreen Playfield Complex, Jack Long Park and an off-leash dog park, just to name a few. You'll love calling our location at Maple Glen Apartments HOME!