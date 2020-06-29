All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like
23905 55th Ave. W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
23905 55th Ave. W
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:34 PM

23905 55th Ave. W

23905 55th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23905 55th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, 672 Sq Ft, Month to Month
Rent $900.00 Month. $500.00 Damage Deposit. First and deposit due upon move-in. Base Board Electric Heat.
All utilities paid by tenant. Landscaping included in rent.
No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23905 55th Ave. W have any available units?
23905 55th Ave. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 23905 55th Ave. W currently offering any rent specials?
23905 55th Ave. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23905 55th Ave. W pet-friendly?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W offer parking?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not offer parking.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W have a pool?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not have a pool.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W have accessible units?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not have accessible units.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23905 55th Ave. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 23905 55th Ave. W does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with GymMountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College