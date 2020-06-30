All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
23004 58th Ave SW
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

23004 58th Ave SW

23004 58th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

23004 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated rambler in Mountlake Terrace. 2 bed 1 bath home featuring a Chef's Kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counter tops. The great room is an extra space great for entertaining. The bathroom features upgraded fixtures and exquisite tile work. The home sits on a large private lot with an amazing back yard. This home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-5 and the Park and Ride. Mountlake Terrace Transit Center is only a half mile away and just two blocks from restaurants and brew pub. The house is currently occupied so please feel free to drive by but please do not disturb the current residents. $3262.50 Refundable deposit. $500 non refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent for up to 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23004 58th Ave SW have any available units?
23004 58th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 23004 58th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
23004 58th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23004 58th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 23004 58th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23004 58th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 23004 58th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

