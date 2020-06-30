23004 58th Ave SW

23004 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Town Center
Updated rambler in Mountlake Terrace. 2 bed 1 bath home featuring a Chef's Kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counter tops. The great room is an extra space great for entertaining. The bathroom features upgraded fixtures and exquisite tile work. The home sits on a large private lot with an amazing back yard. This home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-5 and the Park and Ride. Mountlake Terrace Transit Center is only a half mile away and just two blocks from restaurants and brew pub. The house is currently occupied so please feel free to drive by but please do not disturb the current residents. $3262.50 Refundable deposit. $500 non refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent for up to 2 pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)