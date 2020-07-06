All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 22706 72nd Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
22706 72nd Place W
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

22706 72nd Place W

22706 72nd Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22706 72nd Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in fantastic condition. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, opens to living room with fireplace. Very large bedrooms with beautiful master suite including his and hers walk-in closets. Also includes den/office and bonus room. Conveniently located close to freeways, major bus routes, and shopping. Lake Ballinger park is within walking distance. Basic lawn maintenance included. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22706 72nd Place W have any available units?
22706 72nd Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22706 72nd Place W have?
Some of 22706 72nd Place W's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22706 72nd Place W currently offering any rent specials?
22706 72nd Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22706 72nd Place W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22706 72nd Place W is pet friendly.
Does 22706 72nd Place W offer parking?
No, 22706 72nd Place W does not offer parking.
Does 22706 72nd Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22706 72nd Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22706 72nd Place W have a pool?
No, 22706 72nd Place W does not have a pool.
Does 22706 72nd Place W have accessible units?
No, 22706 72nd Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 22706 72nd Place W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22706 72nd Place W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22706 72nd Place W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22706 72nd Place W has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College