22706 72nd Place W

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in fantastic condition. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, opens to living room with fireplace. Very large bedrooms with beautiful master suite including his and hers walk-in closets. Also includes den/office and bonus room. Conveniently located close to freeways, major bus routes, and shopping. Lake Ballinger park is within walking distance. Basic lawn maintenance included. Pets on a case-by-case basis.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.