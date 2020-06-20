Amenities

1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Community pool and clubhouse with rec and exercise room. This condo is lovely and spacious with see through kitchen view from the living room. It has a wonderful open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The bedroom is large and there is a spacious bathroom. The laundry area has a convenience washer and dryer for your use. Come sit awhile and enjoy the wonderful private patio overlooking the spectacular community grounds. This unit has a portable A/C unit. 2 Pet max with max weight of 25 lbs. $500 refundable pet fee for each pet. $100 additional fee for 1 car garage rental. For available homes, more information, rental , video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1095 Rent; Garage Rental $100; $1095 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave. # S-5 Vancouver, WA 98686 Available 6/20/20



(RLNE5829228)