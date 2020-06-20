All apartments in Mount Vista
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5

13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue · (360) 524-4994
Location

13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA 98686
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Community pool and clubhouse with rec and exercise room. This condo is lovely and spacious with see through kitchen view from the living room. It has a wonderful open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The bedroom is large and there is a spacious bathroom. The laundry area has a convenience washer and dryer for your use. Come sit awhile and enjoy the wonderful private patio overlooking the spectacular community grounds. This unit has a portable A/C unit. 2 Pet max with max weight of 25 lbs. $500 refundable pet fee for each pet. $100 additional fee for 1 car garage rental. For available homes, more information, rental , video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1095 Rent; Garage Rental $100; $1095 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave. # S-5 Vancouver, WA 98686 Available 6/20/20

(RLNE5829228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have any available units?
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have?
Some of 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 currently offering any rent specials?
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 is pet friendly.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 offer parking?
Yes, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 does offer parking.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have a pool?
Yes, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 has a pool.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have accessible units?
No, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 has units with air conditioning.
