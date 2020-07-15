Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
205 South 11th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 205 S 11th Street · Avail. Jul 17
$1,500
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
205 S 11th Street Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5335209)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 205 S 11th Street have any available units?
205 S 11th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 S 11th Street have?
Some of 205 S 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 S 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 S 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 S 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 S 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon
.
Does 205 S 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 S 11th Street offers parking.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 S 11th Street have a pool?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 S 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 S 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
