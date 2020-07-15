All apartments in Mount Vernon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

205 S 11th Street

205 South 11th Street · (360) 424-7368
Location

205 South 11th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 S 11th Street · Avail. Jul 17

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
205 S 11th Street Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 205 S 11th Street have any available units?
205 S 11th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 S 11th Street have?
Some of 205 S 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 S 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 S 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 S 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 S 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 205 S 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 S 11th Street offers parking.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 S 11th Street have a pool?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 S 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 S 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 S 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 S 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

