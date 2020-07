Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse dog park fire pit internet access package receiving

Central Park Villas is a Brand New, Pet Friendly, Luxury Apartment Community in the Heart of Moses Lake. Our Luxury homes are equipped with High-Efficiency Filtered Forced-Air Heating and Central AC, along with ceiling fans in the living room and each bedroom Breath Cleaner Air and feel comfortable in every room - with a lower power bill to boot! ALL of the finishes and Community Amenities are top notch. WE ARE DIFFERENT!!!