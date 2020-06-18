All apartments in Moses Lake
Find more places like 837 Polo Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moses Lake, WA
/
837 Polo Ridge Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

837 Polo Ridge Dr

837 Polo Ridge Drive · (509) 764-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moses Lake
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 837 Polo Ridge Dr · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake

Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Single story with stainless steel appliances and island kitchen, central heat and air, big backyard with deck, white vinyl fencing, and underground sprinklers. Small pet negotiable. 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking on premises.

$1550/mo.
$1250 deposit

For information and application call:

Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-764-6600

(RLNE2314993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have any available units?
837 Polo Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have?
Some of 837 Polo Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Polo Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
837 Polo Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Polo Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Polo Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 837 Polo Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Polo Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 837 Polo Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 837 Polo Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Polo Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Polo Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 837 Polo Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 837 Polo Ridge Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd
Moses Lake, WA 98837
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr
Moses Lake, WA 98837

Similar Pages

Moses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake Apartments with Balcony
Moses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Moses Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAMoses Lake North, WA
West Richland, WA
Ephrata, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity