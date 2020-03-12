Rent Calculator
All apartments in Moses Lake
Find more places like 331 Mattson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moses Lake, WA
/
331 Mattson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
331 Mattson
331 N Mattson Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
331 N Mattson Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
331 Mattson Available 07/10/20 House for Rent PENDING APPLICATIONS!!!! - 780 sq. ft, Updateded, 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Appliances, EFA/CAC, Fenced Yard, No Pets, 1 Year Lease.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1966166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 331 Mattson have any available units?
331 Mattson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moses Lake, WA
.
Is 331 Mattson currently offering any rent specials?
331 Mattson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Mattson pet-friendly?
No, 331 Mattson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moses Lake
.
Does 331 Mattson offer parking?
No, 331 Mattson does not offer parking.
Does 331 Mattson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Mattson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Mattson have a pool?
No, 331 Mattson does not have a pool.
Does 331 Mattson have accessible units?
No, 331 Mattson does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Mattson have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Mattson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Mattson have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Mattson does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
