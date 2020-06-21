All apartments in Moses Lake
Last updated June 15 2020

1705 W Mockingbird St

1705 Mockingbird Street · (509) 764-6600
Location

1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 W Mockingbird St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020
1705 W Mockingbird St
Moses Lake WA 98837

Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Single story, central heat and air, w/d hook-ups, fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping and underground sprinklers.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
No pets. No smoking on premises.
1 year Lease.

$1500/mo.
$1250 deposit

For information and application call:

Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-764-6600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4011860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have any available units?
1705 W Mockingbird St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1705 W Mockingbird St currently offering any rent specials?
1705 W Mockingbird St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 W Mockingbird St pet-friendly?
No, 1705 W Mockingbird St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moses Lake.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St offer parking?
Yes, 1705 W Mockingbird St does offer parking.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 W Mockingbird St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have a pool?
No, 1705 W Mockingbird St does not have a pool.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have accessible units?
No, 1705 W Mockingbird St does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 W Mockingbird St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 W Mockingbird St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1705 W Mockingbird St has units with air conditioning.
