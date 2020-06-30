All apartments in Moses Lake
1039 Lakeside
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1039 Lakeside

1039 W Lakeside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1039 W Lakeside Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1039 Lakeside Available 08/07/20 Lakeside Duplex for Rent PENDING APPLICATION!! - W/S/G Paid, Lake Views, Appliances, W/D Hookups, Carport, No Pets, 12 Month Lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2469897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Lakeside have any available units?
1039 Lakeside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moses Lake, WA.
Is 1039 Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Lakeside pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Lakeside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moses Lake.
Does 1039 Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Lakeside offers parking.
Does 1039 Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Lakeside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Lakeside have a pool?
No, 1039 Lakeside does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Lakeside have accessible units?
No, 1039 Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Lakeside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Lakeside does not have units with air conditioning.
