All apartments in Moses Lake North
Find more places like Pioneer Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moses Lake North, WA
/
Pioneer Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Pioneer Meadows

300 E 9th Ave · (509) 245-2989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moses Lake North
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 E 9th Ave, Moses Lake North, WA 98837

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-D-201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit E-E-301 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit D-D-301 · Avail. now

$1,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit H-H-103 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit H-H-203 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pioneer Meadows.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
business center
conference room
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow & Mastiff
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pioneer Meadows have any available units?
Pioneer Meadows has 6 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pioneer Meadows have?
Some of Pioneer Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pioneer Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Pioneer Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pioneer Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Pioneer Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows offers parking.
Does Pioneer Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pioneer Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pioneer Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows has a pool.
Does Pioneer Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows has accessible units.
Does Pioneer Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Pioneer Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pioneer Meadows has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Pioneer Meadows?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moses Lake North 2 BedroomsMoses Lake North 3 Bedrooms
Moses Lake North Apartments with BalconyMoses Lake North Apartments with Garage
Moses Lake North Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moses Lake, WA
Ephrata, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity