moses lake north
dog friendly apartments
18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA

1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake North

1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.

1 Unit Available
4325 Star Dr NE
4325 Star Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1246 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake 4325 Star Dr. NE Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Moses Lake North
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
28 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.

1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.

1 Unit Available
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

1 Unit Available
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
905 Camas Place
905 Camas Place, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2146 sqft
905 Camas Place Available 07/03/20 Large House For Rent - 2146 sq. ft 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Big Yard, UGS, 3 Car Garage, Gas FP, 1 Pet OK w/ $600 Fee Size & Breed Specific, 1 Year Lease (RLNE3130077)

1 Unit Available
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit
1137 West Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Moses Lake, WA 98837 Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
537 Osprey
537 N Osprey Ln, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2416 sqft
537 Osprey Available 07/10/20 Large Home For Rent - Tenant Pays All Utilities, 2416 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
1160 Ashcroft Pl
1160 Ashcroft Place, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1222 sqft
1160 Ashcroft Pl Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home W/ Garage - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home w/Garage.W/D Included, Large Fenced Yard, UGS, Dog Ok w/ $300 Pet Fee, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities No Cats Allowed (RLNE5857941)

1 Unit Available
219 Pinyon
219 E Pinyon Ct, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
219 Pinyon Available 07/10/20 House For Rent PENDING APPLICATIONS!!!! - 1588 sq. ft., Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Fenced Yard, UGS, Desirable Neighborhood, Pets Maybe, 1 Year Lease (RLNE5845760)

1 Unit Available
1300 W Virginia Street
1300 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
1300 W Virginia Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available August 2020 1300 W Virginia St Moses Lake Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage on a corner lot.

1 Unit Available
1505 W Virginia St
1505 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1505 W Virginia St Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 1505 W Virginia St. 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood living areas. Fenced backyard. Neighborhood of newer homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Moses Lake North, WA

Finding an apartment in Moses Lake North that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

