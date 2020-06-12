/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA
215 Carswell
215 Carswell Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Duplex for Rent - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom with Bonus Room/Sunroom. Fresh Paint Throughout, New Hard Surface Flooring Throughout. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818541)
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.
1228 ARLINGTON
1228 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
1228 ARLINGTON - 1228 Arlington Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake North
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.
4325 Star Dr NE
4325 Star Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1246 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake 4325 Star Dr. NE Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out.
4191 NE Airway Drive
4191 Airway Dr NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedroom House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 bath - 1933 sq ft home on large private lot.
Results within 5 miles of Moses Lake North
828 Rees
828 Rees Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
828 Rees Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath over 1500 sq feet, double car garage on Rees in Moses lake - This Beauty Features 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, fenced backyard , underground sprinklers, Community park, over 1500
219 Pinyon
219 E Pinyon Ct, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
219 Pinyon Available 07/10/20 House For Rent - 1588 sq. ft., Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Fenced Yard, UGS, Desirable Neighborhood, Pets Maybe, 1 Year Lease (RLNE5845760)
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
210 W Nelson Rd
210 West Nelson Road, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1534 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Large Detached Garage, Alley Access, Low Maintenance Yard, Living Room & Family Room, Washer & Dryer Included, No Pets, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834881)
1300 W Virginia Street
1300 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
1300 W Virginia Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available August 2020 1300 W Virginia St Moses Lake Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage on a corner lot.
1203 E Terrace Ave
1203 East Terrace Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Half off first month's rent with a 12 month lease - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included.
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard.
538 YOUNG RD NE
538 Young Road Northeast, Grant County, WA
538 YOUNG RD NE Available 07/08/20 Large house for rent in country - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2.
6671 Eagle Dr
6671 Eagle Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4780 sqft
Beautiful Large Home on Moses Lake Golf Course - 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, On 4th Fairway, Office Could Be Used As 4th bedroom, Tri Level, All Kitchen Appliances including Wine Fridge, W/D Hook Ups.
722 S Grand Dr
722 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
722 S Grand Dr Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 722 Grand Dr. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 995 sq ft. home with extra storage shed.
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
6367 Murray Lane #A
6367 Murray Way NE, Grant County, WA
ON THE GOLF COURSE!!! - W/S/G Paid, Landscape Maintained, Appliances, W/D Included, 2 Car Garage, Master Bedroom Down, 3 Up, Black Granite Countertops, Hardwoods, Carpet & Tile, Secluded Covered Back Patio, 1 Year Lease, NO PETS!! No Pets