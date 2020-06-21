924 South Division Street #118

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom New Construction Townhomes!!



These brand new townhomes are close to downtown!



Parkview Townhomes offer luxury finishes, two master suites, hard surface flooring on the main floor, all stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer included, quartz counter tops with subway set full height backsplash tile. Beautiful craftsmanship in this luxury townhome.



Apply now at; https://smithmartingroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



We look forward to working with you!

