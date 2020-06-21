All apartments in Moses Lake North
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

924 South Division Street #118

924 S Division St · (509) 771-3725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA 98837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom New Construction Townhomes!!

These brand new townhomes are close to downtown!

Parkview Townhomes offer luxury finishes, two master suites, hard surface flooring on the main floor, all stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer included, quartz counter tops with subway set full height backsplash tile. Beautiful craftsmanship in this luxury townhome.

Apply now at; https://smithmartingroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

We look forward to working with you!
Townhome for rent!

Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom!!

Central Heat and Air - Beautiful finishes - All appliances included

Apply now at;

https://smithmartingroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

We look forward to working with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 South Division Street #118 have any available units?
924 South Division Street #118 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 924 South Division Street #118 have?
Some of 924 South Division Street #118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 South Division Street #118 currently offering any rent specials?
924 South Division Street #118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 South Division Street #118 pet-friendly?
No, 924 South Division Street #118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moses Lake North.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 offer parking?
Yes, 924 South Division Street #118 does offer parking.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 South Division Street #118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 have a pool?
No, 924 South Division Street #118 does not have a pool.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 have accessible units?
No, 924 South Division Street #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 South Division Street #118 has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 South Division Street #118 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 924 South Division Street #118 has units with air conditioning.
