Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally remodeled house - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.



TOTALLY REMODELED HOUSE, W/D hook ups, fenced back yard, will have lawn seeded in the spring, W/S/G paid, no pets, no smoking, 12 month lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518847)