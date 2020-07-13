All apartments in Monroe
River's Edge

500 E Fremont St · (206) 487-1946
Location

500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA 98272

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C101 · Avail. now

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit E304 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River's Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
community garden
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories. Enjoy backyard access to densely-wooded nature trails and serene Sky Valley and riverside scenes. Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to a number of shared spaces like a community lounge and game room, designed to encourage fun activities with family and friends. River’s Edge is brand-new and now open! Now Leasing. Please visit our qualifications page to learn more about our rental income requirements for these affordable apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River's Edge have any available units?
River's Edge has 2 units available starting at $1,173 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River's Edge have?
Some of River's Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
River's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, River's Edge is pet friendly.
Does River's Edge offer parking?
Yes, River's Edge offers parking.
Does River's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River's Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River's Edge have a pool?
No, River's Edge does not have a pool.
Does River's Edge have accessible units?
Yes, River's Edge has accessible units.
Does River's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River's Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does River's Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River's Edge has units with air conditioning.
