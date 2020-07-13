Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking playground pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden

River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories. Enjoy backyard access to densely-wooded nature trails and serene Sky Valley and riverside scenes. Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to a number of shared spaces like a community lounge and game room, designed to encourage fun activities with family and friends. River’s Edge is brand-new and now open! Now Leasing. Please visit our qualifications page to learn more about our rental income requirements for these affordable apartment homes.