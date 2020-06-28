19657 135th St Se

Amenities
Close to everything. Shopping, mountains, Fairgrounds, and highway. AC, on demand WH, Washer/Dryer, all appliances (seen in Pics), sprinklers, 3 car garage.. Parks and walking trails run through this Mainvue . Development.. Square Feet includes outdoor room with Fireplace as advertised by Mainvue. Also one of bedrooms other than Master is a Mini suite with full bath. Built in July 2017.
This will not be available at the end of August. Pets on a case by case basis. With pet deposit (non refundable). Move in Fee is First/Last/Deposit. Credit must have good credit and rental history....