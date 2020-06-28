19657 135th St Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Close to everything. Shopping, mountains, Fairgrounds, and highway. AC, on demand WH, Washer/Dryer, all appliances (seen in Pics), sprinklers, 3 car garage.. Parks and walking trails run through this Mainvue . Development.. Square Feet includes outdoor room with Fireplace as advertised by Mainvue. Also one of bedrooms other than Master is a Mini suite with full bath. Built in July 2017.



This will not be available at the end of August. Pets on a case by case basis. With pet deposit (non refundable). Move in Fee is First/Last/Deposit. Credit must have good credit and rental history....