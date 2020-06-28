All apartments in Monroe
19657 135th St Se
19657 135th St Se

19657 135th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

19657 135th St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to everything. Shopping, mountains, Fairgrounds, and highway. AC, on demand WH, Washer/Dryer, all appliances (seen in Pics), sprinklers, 3 car garage.. Parks and walking trails run through this Mainvue . Development.. Square Feet includes outdoor room with Fireplace as advertised by Mainvue. Also one of bedrooms other than Master is a Mini suite with full bath. Built in July 2017.

This will not be available at the end of August. Pets on a case by case basis. With pet deposit (non refundable). Move in Fee is First/Last/Deposit. Credit must have good credit and rental history....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19657 135th St Se have any available units?
19657 135th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 19657 135th St Se have?
Some of 19657 135th St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19657 135th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
19657 135th St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19657 135th St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 19657 135th St Se is pet friendly.
Does 19657 135th St Se offer parking?
Yes, 19657 135th St Se offers parking.
Does 19657 135th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19657 135th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19657 135th St Se have a pool?
No, 19657 135th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 19657 135th St Se have accessible units?
No, 19657 135th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 19657 135th St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19657 135th St Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 19657 135th St Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19657 135th St Se has units with air conditioning.
