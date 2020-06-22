18727 Blueberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now leasing safe and secure 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in BRAND NEW buildings right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe. Wake up every morning to the beautiful view of the lake and go for a walk on the hiking trail located in your back yard. Be the first tenant to live in the beautiful spacious units at The Lake Apartments on Blueberry Lane.



Each building comes with 6 parcel lockers.

Hot water heaters in every unit.



SAVE on electricity bills with LED lights and you don't need to replace the light bulbs.



EVERY THING IS BRAND NEW AND REQUIRES LOW MAINTENANCE.



With a prime location you're just a walk away from the city town center with shopping, restaurants and more! Hop right on the freeway within a minute and you're just less than 30 minutes to Bellevue, Seattle and Lynnwood.



We offer on site security for our tenants, and there are security cameras located in ever corner for safety. We also offer covered and open designated parking spaces. Move in ready now so apply today and secure your next home. For more information or a tour of the property please call or email today. By appointment only - we look forward to your call.

24 unit multi-family home