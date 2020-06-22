All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 18727 Blueberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
18727 Blueberry Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:16 AM

18727 Blueberry Lane

18727 Blueberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18727 Blueberry Lane, Monroe, WA 98272
Monroe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now leasing safe and secure 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in BRAND NEW buildings right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe. Wake up every morning to the beautiful view of the lake and go for a walk on the hiking trail located in your back yard. Be the first tenant to live in the beautiful spacious units at The Lake Apartments on Blueberry Lane.

Each building comes with 6 parcel lockers.
Hot water heaters in every unit.

SAVE on electricity bills with LED lights and you don't need to replace the light bulbs.

EVERY THING IS BRAND NEW AND REQUIRES LOW MAINTENANCE.

With a prime location you're just a walk away from the city town center with shopping, restaurants and more! Hop right on the freeway within a minute and you're just less than 30 minutes to Bellevue, Seattle and Lynnwood.

We offer on site security for our tenants, and there are security cameras located in ever corner for safety. We also offer covered and open designated parking spaces. Move in ready now so apply today and secure your next home. For more information or a tour of the property please call or email today. By appointment only - we look forward to your call.
24 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have any available units?
18727 Blueberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 18727 Blueberry Lane have?
Some of 18727 Blueberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18727 Blueberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18727 Blueberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18727 Blueberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18727 Blueberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18727 Blueberry Lane offers parking.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18727 Blueberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have a pool?
No, 18727 Blueberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 18727 Blueberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18727 Blueberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18727 Blueberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18727 Blueberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St
Monroe, WA 98272

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College