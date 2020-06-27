All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 18621 Blueberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
18621 Blueberry Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:49 PM

18621 Blueberry Lane

18621 Blueberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18621 Blueberry Lane, Monroe, WA 98272
Monroe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This newly refreshed 2BR/2BA condo offers tranquility and features garage parking or storage, new carpet, new paint, and a balcony with a lake view. Located a few minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as highway 2 and 522, commuters can reach just about anywhere in North Puget sound with ease. Two reserved parking spots. $1580 refundable security deposit. $395 refundable security deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Pet insurance with dog bite rider required. 600 refundable security deposit. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of tenancy. Prior bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit, may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have any available units?
18621 Blueberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 18621 Blueberry Lane have?
Some of 18621 Blueberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18621 Blueberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18621 Blueberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18621 Blueberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18621 Blueberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18621 Blueberry Lane offers parking.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18621 Blueberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18621 Blueberry Lane has a pool.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 18621 Blueberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18621 Blueberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18621 Blueberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18621 Blueberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College