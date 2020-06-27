18621 Blueberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This newly refreshed 2BR/2BA condo offers tranquility and features garage parking or storage, new carpet, new paint, and a balcony with a lake view. Located a few minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as highway 2 and 522, commuters can reach just about anywhere in North Puget sound with ease. Two reserved parking spots. $1580 refundable security deposit. $395 refundable security deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Pet insurance with dog bite rider required. 600 refundable security deposit. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of tenancy. Prior bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit, may result in denial of application.