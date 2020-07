Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Monroe House - Rambler home, 1056 sqft, gas heat, w/d available use at own risk, 2 car garage, fenced yard, living, dining room, kitchen has been updated, master has just stand up shower, hall has full tub shower, new paint throughout



Pets negotiable with Additional deposits



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



